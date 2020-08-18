Barbara Joan (Weller) Ludy passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 14th, 2020, after a long and valiant fight with cancer. Barbara was born in Pottstown, PA, on November 30th, decades ago. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Marian Weller, and was the oldest of 9 children. Barbara married, and raised 4 children while working as an inspector in the field of Quality Control. Her interests include family, bowling, slot machines, and online gaming. Barbara is survived by her children - Keith (Gail), Kevin (Stacy) and Allison, her partner Tom, and his children - Tommy (Tracy), Martha (Dave), and Kathaleen (Dan).Her siblings include her brothers Sam and Charlie, and sisters Gloria and Floss. Her large extended family includes many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Audrey (Carl), and four siblings - Betsy, Maggie, Shirley and Dave. Relatives and friends are invited to Barbara’s Life Celebration at Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 955 N. Charlotte Street, Pottstown, on Friday morning, August 21st, from 9 AM to 11 AM. Service will be graveside immediately following the viewing at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown. The family is hosting a luncheon, with details given at graveside.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store