1/1
Barbara Joan Ludy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Joan (Weller) Ludy passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 14th, 2020, after a long and valiant fight with cancer. Barbara was born in Pottstown, PA, on November 30th, decades ago. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Marian Weller, and was the oldest of 9 children. Barbara married, and raised 4 children while working as an inspector in the field of Quality Control. Her interests include family, bowling, slot machines, and online gaming. Barbara is survived by her children - Keith (Gail), Kevin (Stacy) and Allison, her partner Tom, and his children - Tommy (Tracy), Martha (Dave), and Kathaleen (Dan).Her siblings include her brothers Sam and Charlie, and sisters Gloria and Floss. Her large extended family includes many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Audrey (Carl), and four siblings - Betsy, Maggie, Shirley and Dave. Relatives and friends are invited to Barbara’s Life Celebration at Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 955 N. Charlotte Street, Pottstown, on Friday morning, August 21st, from 9 AM to 11 AM. Service will be graveside immediately following the viewing at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown. The family is hosting a luncheon, with details given at graveside.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
Highland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Kevin and I are in awe of the strength and bravery shown by Mom during her illness, and especially at the end of her life. We can only hope to have a fraction of her character. She was loved and admired, and we'll miss her dearly.
Stacy Ludy
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved