Barbara Kuterbach
Barbara (Fredd) Kuterbach, 91, of Linfield, wife of the late Joseph Kuterbach, passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 at Manatawny Manor. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Edna Fredd Barbara was a devout Catholic and an active parishioner at St. Paul the Apostle church in Juneau, Alaska from 2004 to 2017. Barbara had a passion for quilting and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are two sons Michael Kuterbach husband of Shiryl, and John Kuterbach husband of Vicki Williams; one daughter Deborah O’Dell; daughter-in-law Ursula Kuterbach; ten grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Barbara was predeceased by her brother Leroy Jr. and three sons Joseph, Lou, and Terry Kuterbach. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
