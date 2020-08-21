Barbara Lucy (Gingras) Rogers, 82, died July 29, 2020 in Luther Woods Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Hatboro, PA. She was the wife of Reverend James W. Rogers, who died May 29, 2018. Barbara was born in New York City on March 10, 1938. She was the daughter of George Z. and Estelle E. (Robin) Gingras. Barbara graduated from Westport High School in Massachusetts in 1956. She left New England in the sixties but held onto her accent for life. Barbara loved her work at making reproductions of colonial furniture while working as Colonial Craft Reproductions in Oley for 38 years. Barbara was also the church secretary for St. John-Hill U.C.C. for over 30 years. She is survived by her two children: Beth L. Rogers, DDS of Fort Washington, PA and Stephen Rogers, DPM of Greenwich, RI. Other survivors include her three grandchildren: Maxwell D. Schopp, Mackenzie D. Schopp and Luke W. Rogers. Barbara was predeceased by her older brother, George R. Gingras (1930-1987). Graveside services will be held in Hill Church Cemetery, Boyertown. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com