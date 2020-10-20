Barbara M. (Miller) Johnson, 80, wife of Daniel Johnson, of Boyertown, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Helen J. (Werstler) Miller and Robert W. Miller. Barbara graduated from Pottstown High School. She then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree at West Chester University and her master’s degree from Cabrini University. She was a longtime teacher for the Boyertown Elementary School where she taught first and second grade. Barbara was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, baking for the church and volunteering and teaching Sunday school. She was also a longtime volunteer for the Historical Society where she served as president for a time. Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Mark, husband of Denise, Andrew, husband of Luana, Thomas, husband of Roseanne; five grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Claire, Joseph, Kathryn; two sisters, Marjorie Ehst and Mae Mitchell; and a large extended family and many friends. She was predeceased by one brother, Robert Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to New Hanover Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com
