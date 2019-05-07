|
|
Barbara Marosky, 86, of Trappe, PA passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born on November 17, 1932, a daughter of the late Alexandra and Verna Rosiak. Barbara was born and raised in Wilkes Barre, PA and moved to Trappe in 1964. She was a faithful member of St. Eleanor’s RC Church where she devoted much of her time to decorating the church. Barbara loved flowers and also enjoyed making ribbons. Survivors include her beloved husband of 68 years, Alfred E. Marosky of Collegeville; and their three children, Patricia (& Marc) Newman of North Carolina, Denise (& David) Hanlon of Royersford, and Ed (& Mary) Marosky of Phoenixville; as well as sister, Bernice (& Mike) Weir of Wilkes Barre, and five grandchildren, Jason, Scott, Liz, Kate and John. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM from St. Eleanor’s RC Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville, PA 19426. Friends may call on Friday from 12:00PM to 12:45 PM at the Church. Entombment will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on May 8, 2019