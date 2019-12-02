|
Barbara A. Pontician, age 82, of Collegeville, PA passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Pottsville, PA on May 26, 1937, the daughter of the late George H. and Julia (Reno) Bentz
Barbara was raised in Minersville, PA and was a 1955 graduate of Minersville High School.
She moved to the Germantown section of Philadelphia in 1962, and then to Havertown, PA. She has been living in Collegeville since 1972. Barbara was an avid reader and also enjoyed trading stocks. She loved gardening at her home immensely, but above all she cherished the role of "Nanny" to her two grandchildren
Survivors include her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert J. Pontician of Collegeville; daughter, Julann (& Alan) Alessi of Spring City; brother, Joseph (& Kathy) Bentz of Llewellyn; two sisters in law, Catherine & Mary Bentz; and two grandchildren, Christopher & Megan.
Along with her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Robert Christopher Pontician; and two brothers, George & James Bentz.
Funeral services will be private. Entombment will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories.
A celebration of life for family and friends is being planned.
Memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Phoenixville PA Library at their website phoenixvillelibrary.org.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.msrfh.com. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, PA (610) 489-7900
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 2, 2019