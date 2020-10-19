Barbara Rose Membrino, 80, passed into heaven on Friday, October 16th, after a short and hard-fought battle with cervical cancer. Born in Upper Darby, PA, to two immigrants, her mother from Sweden and her father from Italy. They moved from Havertown to a farm in Royersford. Her parents then owned the Royersford Hardware store on Main Street and after graduation from Spring-ford High School she went to modeling school and modeled wedding dresses and new fashion. She was a dedicated and hard-working employee throughout her life. Most recently she had been employed by WAWA as a cashier for 24 years, where she had many beloved co-workers and customers. She previously worked for Centre Square Golf Club, Diamond Glass factory, and Jamesway Department store, where she created the handbook for housewares merchandising. She enjoyed riding her Honda Scooter cycles through the years and going to motorcycle shows where she won many trophies for her decorative originality. She loved her garden and flowers and keeping her home beautiful inside and out. She made decorative door wreaths and brooms with her many craft talents. She enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift stores. She enjoyed watching Price Is Right, Let’s Make A Deal, and anything HGTV, having a good meal, and strawberry ice cream. She loved the holidays, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to give gifts to others and to provide for her family’s needs. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her big heart, her thoughtfulness and generosity. She was a strong and independent woman. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She is survived by her older brother, Richard L. Membrino of Hereford, PA, her two children, Susan Stender of Trappe, PA, and Mark Schnovel of Philadelphia. She was a loving grandmother and so proud of her two grandchildren, Shersten Stender and Magnus William Stender. She was a loving Aunt to two nieces and two nephews and their extended families. Her family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at the Pottstown Radiation center and at Pottstown hospital. We are also thankful for the care and staff at Phoenixville`s Seasons Inpatient Hospice, who provided her with a peaceful passage. Relatives and friends invited to her visitation on Saturday November 7, 2020 starting at 2:00 P.M.followed by Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at the Moore Snear Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main St. Trappe, PA 19426 Int. Private.



