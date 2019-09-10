|
Barbara J. (Cressman) Rupert, 83, wife of the late Donald Rupert, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Kathryn Gertrude (Keehn) Cressman. Barbara will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed attending the “Chosin Few” US Marine Corps reunions with her husband, Donald. She was a member of the East Auxiliary at PMMC. Barbara also enjoyed participation in dance shows and recitals as a young lady. Surviving are her children Tim Rupert, husband of Louella, Kathy Noecker, and Ted Rupert, husband of Catherine; brothers Robert Cressman, husband of Shirl, and Richard Cressman, husband of Kathy; Grandchildren Marcus, Zack, Morgan, Brian, Eric, Drew, Madeline, Nicholas; and 12 Great Grandchildren and counting. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Catagnus Funeral Home (711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464) at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Tom Craver officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project ( PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517) in Barbara’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019