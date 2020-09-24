Barbara S. (Miller) King, 71, wife of Thomas J. King, St. Lawrence, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Reading Hospital, after a courageous battle against cancer. Barbara was born on July 2, 1949, in Pottstown, to the late Robert J. Miller and the late Geraldine B. (Styer) Miller. She was a 1967 Spring-Ford High School graduate and attended Philadelphia College Of Art. In addition to being a home maker, Barbara worked for the Exeter Library. She previously worked for Bayliss Oldsmobile-Saturn, Reading, and Alan A. Myers, Construction Co., Worcester Twp. Barbara was a member of the Spring-Ford and Phoenixville historical societies. She enjoyed studying her family’s genealogy, the Revolution, and the Civil War. In addition to her husband of 52 years, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ursula M. King, St. Lawrence, her sister-in-law, Judy King, Parkerford, and her nephew, Ryan DeCristo. She was preceded in death by her son Scott T. King. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26th, in Augustus Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Saturday, in the chapel at Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe. Masks and social distancing are essential. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store