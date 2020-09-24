1/
Barbara S. King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara S. (Miller) King, 71, wife of Thomas J. King, St. Lawrence, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Reading Hospital, after a courageous battle against cancer. Barbara was born on July 2, 1949, in Pottstown, to the late Robert J. Miller and the late Geraldine B. (Styer) Miller. She was a 1967 Spring-Ford High School graduate and attended Philadelphia College Of Art. In addition to being a home maker, Barbara worked for the Exeter Library. She previously worked for Bayliss Oldsmobile-Saturn, Reading, and Alan A. Myers, Construction Co., Worcester Twp. Barbara was a member of the Spring-Ford and Phoenixville historical societies. She enjoyed studying her family’s genealogy, the Revolution, and the Civil War. In addition to her husband of 52 years, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ursula M. King, St. Lawrence, her sister-in-law, Judy King, Parkerford, and her nephew, Ryan DeCristo. She was preceded in death by her son Scott T. King. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 26th, in Augustus Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Saturday, in the chapel at Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe. Masks and social distancing are essential. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved