|
|
Barbara Ann (Szilli) Smith, 75, of Pottstown, widow of Arthur F. “Tinch” Smith, Jr passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Frank Szilli and Anna (Endy) Szilli. Barbara worked at Great American Belt as a laborer as well as previously working at Bank of Pennsylvania as a cleaner. While raising her children, Barbara also watched children in her home. Surviving is a daughter, Holly, wife of Mike Perry, and two sons, Arthur, husband of Tracy, and Scott; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Jessica, Daniel, Joseph, Alyssa, Autumn, and Michael as well as two great grandchildren; Emmett and Evelyn. She is also survived by four brothers, Robert, Richard, Frank and David and a sister, Linda. Barbara was predeceased by an infant daughter, Beth Ann and a twin sister, Patricia as well as a brother, Walter. Barbara was a member of Bally Mennonite Church. She enjoyed bingo, listening to live music at fairs, and loved her grand dogs. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10AM at Bally Mennonite Church 1481 Route 100 Bally, PA. A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 7 to 8:30PM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc 124 W. Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, PA. Burial will be in Hill Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s and JDRF Diabetes foundation in her name. Arrangements are by Morrell Funeral Home Inc. (www.Morrellfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 5, 2019