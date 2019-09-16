|
Barry Fry, 76, passed away Saturday morning September 14, 2019 in the Lankenau Medical Center.
He was born May 18, 1943 in Phoenixville to Betty and the late Charles Fry. A 1961 Owen J. Roberts graduate, Barry loved playing football and achieved All Chestmont honors. After highschool, Barry continued his love for football by playing semi-pro for the Springford Marauders. An dedicated Penn State Football fan, Barry traveled all over the country to the teams bowl games. Never hesitating to give a "We Are!" To anyone he saw wearing the Nittany Lion. He owned and operated Barry's Auto Sales in Sanatoga where his customers and friends affectionately referred to him as "Sly Fry" He was kind, compassionate, loved people, and would give a stranger the shirt off his back. Outgoing, and full of life, Barry was known whenever he was leaving or entering a room. He vacationed every summer in Virginia Beach where he loved to spend time with his family, whom were the center of his life.
Barry leaves behind his two adoring children, Holly (Wife of David) Matus of Pottstown, Kevin Fry of Pottstown; two grandchildren: Nicole wife of Benjamin Geary of Fairmont West Virginia and Courtney Tokarski, fiancé of Charles Gushue and one great grandson: Cooper Geary.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday September 18 in Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135, Spring City, with Rev. Dennis Keen officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 18 prior to the service at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home.
Burial will be immediately following in the Limerick Garden of Memories.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019