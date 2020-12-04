Barry L. Heflybower, 75, husband of Wendy J. (Weaver) Heflybower, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his Spring City home. Barry was born on February 7, 1945, in Phoenixville, to the late George W. and Viola M. (Himes) Heflybower. From 1965 to 1967, he served as a military police officer with the US Army, including duty in Korea. Before retiring, Barry was a tool and die maker with Le-Jo Enterprises, Inc., E. Pikeland Twp. He was a member of the First United Church Of Christ, Spring City and former member of Spring City United Methodist Church. He loved babysitting his two grandchildren, traveling, history, chopping firewood and spending time at his home in the mountains. In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his daughter, Jamee, her husband and their two children, Phoenixville; and his siblings, James Heflybower, Spring City, and Joan Heflybower, New York City. After pandemic constraints are lifted, a gathering to celebrate Barry’s life will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Hospice Development Office. 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila. PA 19104. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.



