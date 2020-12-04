1/
Barry L. Heflybower
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry L. Heflybower, 75, husband of Wendy J. (Weaver) Heflybower, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his Spring City home. Barry was born on February 7, 1945, in Phoenixville, to the late George W. and Viola M. (Himes) Heflybower. From 1965 to 1967, he served as a military police officer with the US Army, including duty in Korea. Before retiring, Barry was a tool and die maker with Le-Jo Enterprises, Inc., E. Pikeland Twp. He was a member of the First United Church Of Christ, Spring City and former member of Spring City United Methodist Church. He loved babysitting his two grandchildren, traveling, history, chopping firewood and spending time at his home in the mountains. In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his daughter, Jamee, her husband and their two children, Phoenixville; and his siblings, James Heflybower, Spring City, and Joan Heflybower, New York City. After pandemic constraints are lifted, a gathering to celebrate Barry’s life will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Hospice Development Office. 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila. PA 19104. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved