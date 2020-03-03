The Mercury Obituaries
Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services
1903 Market St
Camp Hill, PA 17011
(717) 737-9961
Bartholomew James Gratz Obituary
Bartholomew James Gratz, 67, of Enola, PA passed away February 28, 2020 at 6:45 pm. Born August 16, 1952 in Pottstown, PA he is the son of the late Dr. M. Morton Gratz and Mary Elizabeth (James) Gratz. Bartholomew graduated from Pottstown High School and went on to Temple University. He was a logistics manager with D.B. Schenker. Bartholomew was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Enola, PA. He enjoyed gardening, he was an avid reader, cannabis advocate and an Excellent Cook. Bartholomew is survived by his wife of 43 years Donna Gratz of Enola, PA; his sons Terry Stewart of Frederick, Md., and Luke Gratz of Enola, PA; his daughter Jessica Gratz of Enola,Pa; grandchildren Alexis, Victoria, Lilly, and Ella Stewart, and James, La’Porsha and Jionni Chaplain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 225 Salt Rd, Enola, PA. with Rev. Richard Mowery as Celebrant. A viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 in Myers-Harner Funeral Home, 1903 Market Street, Camp Hill from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and again Saturday, at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Following Mass, a celebration of life will occur.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
