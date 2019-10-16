The Mercury Obituaries
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Beatrice Kehm Obituary
Beatrice M. Kehm, 94, formerly of Emmaus, died on Sunday, October 14, 2019 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. She was the wife of the late Robert Ehling and the late Russell Kehm. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William Hahn and the late Mary (Weil) Hahn-Walck. Beatrice was active veterans affiliations, having been a volunteered at the Allentown VA Clinic, the Ladies Axillary of the and Emmaus Veterans Committee. She was a life member of the Macungie , the Mercantile Club and Citizens Fire Company #2, Emmaus. Beatrice was a former seamstress and worked in clothing retail sales in Norristown. She was a member of Hopewell Church in Pottstown. Beatrice loved to cook, bake and sew in her spare time. Survivors: Daughter, Diann Pascal; Granddaughter, Mariaelena Kauffman; Great-Granddaughter, Morgan Kauffman; and many Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings. Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment in the Bethany United Methodist Cemetery in Emmaus.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 17, 2019
