|
|
Bernice M. Caroselli, of Limerick, died on November 28, 2019. Mrs. Caroselli was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on April 5, 1934, a daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Mungin) DePolo and the widow of the late John J. Caroselli. Mrs. Caroselli attended schools in Manoa, Royersford and Pottstown. She was a graduate of Royersford High School and studied at the Pottstown Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed for 18 years as the office nurse in the office of T.W. Tucker, M.D. in Spring City, PA. Mrs. Caroselli was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a former member of the Women of St. Joseph. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and was a devoted caregiver to family, loved ones and friends. Mrs. Caroselli is survived by her children, Donna L. Baker (Roger L.) of Brookhaven, John T. Caroselli (Raeleen) of Coatesville, and Dean M. Caroselli (Madeline) of Gilbertsville, PA. She was the grandmother of Jordan, Blaise and Athena and her beloved late grandson Justin John Baker, a step grandmother to Dannon, Lara and Paul, step great grandmother to Trent, Laila, and Ella Rae. She was the sister of the late Phyllis DePolo and Josephin C. Ragusa. She is survived by sisters, Judith E. Sandlin of East Norriton, Phyllis M. Houck of East Norriton, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, Brian and Christina Pecharo, along with their children, Tyler, Taylor and Austin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3640 Schuylkill Rd., Spring City, PA 19475, where friends may call from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM on Saturday morning. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories. Mass cards would be appreciated. No flowers, please. Contributions in Mrs. Caroselli’s memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 3, 2019