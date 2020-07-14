1/1
Bernice H. (Petroski) Ott
Bernice H. (Petroski) Ott, 80, wife of Elmer R. Ott, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her Lower Frederick Twp. home. Bonnie was born on February 19, 1940, in Norristown, to the late Alfred and Pauline (Zukawsky) Petroski. Before retiring, Bonnie worked for Valley Forge Flag Co., Spring City; Aramark Corp. at Smith Kline Beecham, Upper Providence Twp., Renninger’s Market, Perkiomen Twp. In addition to her husband of 59 years, Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Deborah Ott, wife of Paul Davis, Lower Pottsgrove Twp., JoAnne Roque, Amity Twp., and Jeanene Ott, Perkiomen Twp.; her granddaughters, Christianna Stevens, Danielle Roque, and Nicole Roque; and her great-grandchildren, Anthony Stevens, Mason Roque, Malia Stevens, Sydney Stevens, and Mariah Stevens. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley and Francis Petroski. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 40 Spring Mount Rd., Schwenksville, PA 19473. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Friday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. The Mass will be on line/live at https://www.facebook.com/SaintMarySchwenksville/. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
