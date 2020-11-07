1/
Betty Breslawski
Betty J. Breslawski, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Royersford. Betty was wife of the late William Breslawski Sr. She is survived by two sons William Jr husband of Jennifer and John Breslawski husband of Michael. Three grandchildren; Caitlyn, Alyson and Matthew. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9 A.M. at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, located at 425 W Walnut St, Pottstown, 19464. Contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home Inc.

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
