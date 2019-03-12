The Mercury Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Betty Gauger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Gauger

Betty Gauger Obituary
Betty M. (Miller) Gauger, 92, of Pottstown, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Sanatoga Court. Born in East Greenville, PA, Betty was the daughter of the late Mazie (Barndt) Miller Gery. She was employed at Pennhurst State Hospital and the Veterans Administration. Betty enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels, bowling, sewing, and crocheting. Betty is survived by her daughter, Josephine Mayk, Lower Pottsgrove, PA; three grandchildren, Jed Mayk, husband of Brenda; Jennifer Delp, wife of Gregory; and Colleen Mayk; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Miller, husband of Jeanette; and two sisters, Fern Halfinger, wife of Gerry; and Donna Schwenk, wife of Robert. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by one son-in-law, Jay Mayk; one brother, Donald Miller; and two sisters, Grace Geho and Gloria Lachman Heydt. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464 will be handling the arrangements. Donations may be made in Betty’s memory to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Ctr., Chicago, IL 60677. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019
