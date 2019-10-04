|
Betty M. Godshall passed away, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 94. A life long resident of Collegeville, PA, Mrs. Godshall moved to Fairless Hills 4 years ago to be with her son. Known for her gardening and fresh vegetables, Mrs. Godshall was a great cook. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed helping her neighbors. Beloved wife of the late Nelson F. Godshall, Sr., she is the loving mother of Nelson F. and his husband, Kenneth Blasius. Mrs. Godshall was predeceased by her sister, Grace Christ. Services and interment will be held privately. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 6, 2019