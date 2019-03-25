|
|
Betty A. Kulp, 91, of Lititz, and formerly of Reading, and Elverson, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Luther Acres. Born in Elverson, she was the daughter of the late Miles M. and Olive A. Kratz Piersol. Betty was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Kulp. She was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, Lititz. For over 40 years Betty was a member of Pine Swamp E.C. Church, Elverson; she later became a member of St. Luke’s E.C. Church in Shillington. Surviving are two daughters: Judy wife of Ed Scott of Birdsboro, Linda wife of Jim Fleager of Lititz, a son, K. Barry Kulp of Bechtelsville, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a great grandson, a brother, and three sisters. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty’s Life Celebration Service at the Trinity E.C. Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Contributions may be sent in Betty’s memory to: Lititz Trinity E.C. Church Building Fund, or Hospice & Community Care, or Luthercare’s Caring Fund. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com Buch Funeral Home Lititz handled the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019