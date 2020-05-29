Betty Mae (Hartman) Ellis, 88, widow of Kenneth Ellis, of Boyertown passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Shanesville, Betty was the daughter of the late Elda (Swavely) Hartman and Clayton Hartman. Betty was a 1950 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked for many years as a line worker at Tung Sol, she was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Spangsville. Betty was also very active with the Boyertown American Legion Post # 471 Survivng is one daughter, Vicki Ellis- Kolarz, wife of Bruce and a granddaughter, Brynn Crognale, wife of James as well as three great grandchildren: Paige, James, and Evelyn. Betty is also survived by one brother, Curtis Hartman. Betty is predeceased by four brothers: Harold, Royden, Lynwood and Sherwood as well as one sister, Alverda. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boyertown Area Youth Baseball C/O Vicki Kolarz 178 Wissinger Rd. Boyertown, PA 19512 Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 29 to Jun. 4, 2020.