Betty Poley Obituary
Betty C. Poley, 95, of Spring City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28 at home with family.
Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Josiah and Minerva (Rightenaur) Poley.
Betty retired from Firestone Tire Company after 33 years of service. After retirement she enjoyed working at Ice City in Douglassville. She also enjoyed playing in her card club, gardening and flowers, but the love of Betty's life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is son David Randall Poley; grandchildren Ed Poley, husband of Andrea, Robert Poley, and Chelsea Poley; great grandchildren Brandon, Makenzie, and Colin; nieces Linda Parent, and Betty "Boots" Dare; and nephew David Poley. She is predeceased by her brothers Gordon "Bob" Poley and Lyman "Bud" Poley.
A funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 11:30AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7 from 10:30AM to 11:15AM at the funeral home.
View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 1, 2019
