Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Betty Schittler Obituary
Betty J. (Miller) Schittler, 88, formerly of Oley Township, passed away peacefully at Berks Heim on Thursday October 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond W. Schittler, Sr. who passed on November 11, 2007.
Betty was born in Rockland Township and the youngest and last surviving child of the late Edwin and Emma (Heffner) Miller.
Betty is survived by four sons, Larry L. husband of Rachael (Nester) Schittler, Rick A. husband
of Deneen (Eifert) Schittler both of Boyertown, Raymond W. Schitter, Jr., of Robesonia and Steven M. husband of Tracy (Kemp) Schittler of Oley. Two daughters, Cindy S. (Schittler) wife of Stevan Moyer of Boyertown and Linda L (Schittler) wife of Garland Fisher of Douglassville.
She was Nana to 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
Along with being a loving wife, mother, and Nana to her family, betty was a beloved babysitter and was known as "Nana" to all the children that she cared for over the years.
A visitation with family will be Tuesday October 29th from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM followed by Celebration of Betty's Life at 11:00 AM at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Dryville.
Contributions can be made in Betty's memory to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019
