Betty Tuscai

Betty Tuscai Obituary
Betty Tuscai, 80, wife of James “Jimmy” Tuscai, passed away Monday July 08, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 14, 1938 in Elverson to Fred and Madeline Simmers. She was a graduate of Conestoga High School. Having lived in Spring City most of her life, she was a member of St. Joseph Church, Spring City. She worked in culinary arts at NCCTS, and then later at Rite Aid. She was a homemaker, and loved to play golf and go camping. But most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jimmy, of 60 years, she is survived by her children, Traci Omelko, Stephen Tuscai and wife Janet; brothers Carl Simmers and Larry Simmers, and sister Ann Evangelista; 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her son, James Tuscai, III. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral mass at St. Joseph Church, 3640 Schuylkill Road, Spring City, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with The Rev. Charles O’Hara officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 AM Burial will be immediately following in the Fernwood Cemetery. , 988 Walnut St., Royersford, PA Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s memory to St. Joseph Church, 3640 Schuylkill Rd., Spring City, PA 19475 Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on July 10, 2019
