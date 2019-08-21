|
Betty V. Weidner, 93, of Boyertown. Wife of Paul R. Weidner. Passed away in her residence on August 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late Elizabeth E. (Sheetz) and Frank L. Millard, Sr. Betty was employed by Misty later Boyertown Apparel as a sewing machine operator for over 30 years until her retirement. She was also a member of the Poplar Rest Sportsmans Association for many years until it closed. Betty is survived by her children, Rose M. wife of Ronald B. Gabel of Bechtelsville and Keith A. Weidner of Boyertown. A brother Harold husband of Jane Millard of Belfont, PA. Grandchildren, Tracey, Michelle, Jennifer and Bradley. Great Grandchildren, Kayla, Brooke, Autumn and Hunter. She is predeceased by her siblings, Frank L. Millard, Jr., Randolf Millard, George Millard and Marie Miller. Memorial Services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am. Family and friends may call Saturday at the Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Birdsboro. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
