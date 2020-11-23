Beulah Eleanora (Heimbach) Leister, 94, of Lewes, Delaware Beulah Eleanora (Heimbach) Leister, 94, passed on from this life Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home in Boyertown, PA where she resided with her daughter, Linda Shalaway and family. Beulah was born July 23, 1926 in Frederick, PA. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha (Leister) Heimbach and a sister to nine predeceased siblings: Russell, Thomas, Wilmer, Lester, Vernon, Verda, Pearl, Mazie and Mildred. Beulah was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl W. Leister of 66 years. In addition, she is survived by one son, Bruce Leister and three daughters, Carol Schwager, wife of Skip, Linda Shalaway, wife of Mike and Suzanne Brooke, wife of Jon; nine grandchildren: D.J., Tammy, Chad, Tara, Cristi, Cory, Tempe, Courtney and Matthew as well as fourteen great grandchildren: Taylor, Jordan, Max, Makenna, Lucas, Lily, Riley, Roman, Belle, Brynlee, Reed, Karley, Samantha and Kristin. Beulah is also survived by two great-great-grandchildren: Ethan and Mackenzie. She was predeceased by one grandson, Brad. Beulah was employed at Penn Valley Knitting Mills in Boyertown and later at Harness House in New Berlinville before retiring in 1989. Beulah enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, country music and shows, boating, clamming, crabbing, and being with family. She loved fishing with her husband Carl with whom they enjoyed their times on the water with friends and family. Her favorite pastime was working on word find puzzles. She loved to compete with her husband in vintage car shows and was a member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Boyertown. Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations in her memory be sent to the church of the Good Shepherd, 35 W. Philadelphia Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com
