Beverly Sandman

Beverly (Phillips) Sandman, 84, of Spring City, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Phoenixville, she was the daughter of the late Allan Albert Phillips and Margaret (Lucas) Telford. Bev enjoyed crafts, baking, and making homemade candy with her grandchildren. She was an active member of her local Association for the Blind. Bev worked many years with the handicapped and disabled at Pennhurst and Handicrafters. She was also active with local Girl Scout council throughout her life. Surviving is her daughter Lori Sandman; son Scott Sandman husband of Debbie; six grandchildren Christopher, Jarrad, and Karla Sandman, Taylor Stevens, Danielle Crist, and Michael Coletta; and many life-long friends. Services will be private. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
