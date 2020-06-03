Bonita Seeders
Bonita (Opperman) Seeders, age 74, loving wife of Charles Robert Seeders, of Lewes, Delaware, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Delaware Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 27, 1946 in Royersford, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Russell and Grace (Keeley) Opperman. Mrs. Seeders was a 1981 graduate of Ursinus College where she would graduate with her Associate degree in human resources. She would later go on to work in the resource department for Teleflex until her retirement in 1991. In her spare time Mrs. Seeders was also a lover of animals and was an advocate for animal protection, and the SPCA. In addition to her loving husband Charles, Mrs. Seeders is survived by her three nieces, and one nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Dorothy M. DeWalt, and Jean Webster Kiehl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Mrs. Seeders on Monday June 8, 2020, from 11:00AM 12:00PM at the St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ, 2350 Conestoga Rd., Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. Services will follow the calling time at 12:00PM at the Church. Officiating will be Rev. Ronald A. Hughes. Burial will be held in the St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ 2350 Conestoga Rd. Chester Springs, PA 19425. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
