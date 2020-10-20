Bonnie K. (Himmelreich) Faust, 69, of Perkiomenville, Wife of Arnold “Arny” Faust, passed away at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Earl Twp. Mother and Step Mother of 3 – Tracy Reider (Charles), Stacy Faust (companion Kevin Kuser), and Vicki MacLachlin (Bruce). Grandmother of 7 – Tabitha & Robert Reider, Tailyor & Makenzie Kuser, Austin, Haley, and Lacy MacLachlin. Great Grandmother of 5 – Kamren, Kaylin, Madalynn, Roxas, Braylynne. She had 3 sisters – Darlene, Ruth, and Debra. Daughter of Ruth and the late Wayne Himmelreich If you knew her, she was an avid doll collector. She loved Tinkerbell and all her trips to Disney in Florida. She was a NASCAR and dirt track fan and her number one driver was Dale Earnhardt Sr. At the local dirt track Grandview Speedway, she started out as a fan and owner of the tow trucks there then eventually became a concession stand employee. She loved to take photos everywhere she would go and then scrapbooking the memories!! On October 24, 2020 a gravesite service will be held at 10 am with immediate burial afterwards at Limerick Garden of Memories.



