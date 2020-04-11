|
Bonnie Lee (Eschbach) Murphy, 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in West Reading following a prolonged illness. She was the widow of Daniel J. Murphy. Born in Pottstown on November 25, 1946, she was the eldest daughter of the late Edward H. Eschbach and the late Joyce M. (Hunsberger) Eschbach. Bonnie was a 1964 graduate of Pottstown High School following completion of the secretarial curriculum. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints in Reading. Bonnie worked in a nursing home and a knitting mill prior to embarking on employment as an Inspector at the Diamond Glass Company (later Diamond-Bathurst, Inc.) in Royersford. She had an entrepreneurial spirt, establishing a home business with her business cards advertising “Dog Grooming: Poodles A Specialty”. Activities during her school years included swimming, water skiing, singing in the choir and piloting the family car. She treasured boating, fishing, clamming and crabbing with her family at Doughty’s Bay Marina in Millsboro, Delaware. In later years she enjoyed diverse interests including rose gardening, knitting, crocheting and archery. Bonnie often mentioned her interest in pursuing a career in the nursing profession and demonstrated an unbridled enthusiasm for medicine and science. She cherished her copy of the classic medical textbook, “Gray’s Anatomy” and was inspired by visits to The Mütter Museum and The Franklin Institute. Bonnie was a connoisseur of cinema, regularly enjoying films from a wide range of genres. John Wayne was her favorite actor. “The High and the Mighty”, “The Quiet Man” and “Hatari!” were among the most beloved of his films. She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Joyce M. Savage, wife of Craig M. Savage of Yardley and a sister, Debby L. Eschbach of Pottstown. She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy M. Richards. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the medical professionals at ManorCare and The Reading Hospital for the outstanding and compassionate care that they provided. In accordance with her wishes, Bonnie will be garbed in the customary white temple dress with a green sash. She will be laid to rest in an “Autumn Rose”, which is hyacinth in color and is adorned with roses. Pink accents will be added to complement her attire. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Burial will be private at the family’s request. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements have been made with the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, One East Lancaster Avenue in Shillington. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2020