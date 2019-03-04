|
Bradley P. Robertson of Marlton, NJ passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 58. Loving father of Kevin Robertson (Allie). Devoted grandfather of Kenzie and Cole. Dear son of Mary Joan Battiato Robertson and the late W. Sherwood Robertson. Loving brother of Mary Beth Quinlan and Bernadette Dolan. Brad was a graduate of Bishop Eustace High School and Western Maryland College. He worked as a General Manager for Bermont Motors in Gilbertsville, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 10:30-11:00am and to the Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 all at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Virtua Hospital Foundation, 303 Lippincott Dr., 4th Floor, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019