With the deepest of sorrow, we announce that Brennan Charles Gumeniski, born November 11th 2003, a 10th grade student at Oley Valley High School, our most beloved son, brother, grandson, great grandson, cousin, nephew, neighbor and friend passed away suddenly on Friday May 29th 2020 in a tragic motor vehicle accident. Although only 16 years old Brennan leaves an inspiring legacy behind and has made an eternal imprint on the hearts of those that knew him. To know Brennan was to love Brennan. Be it a few minutes, a few hours, a few days, a few years or his whole lifetime each and every person that knew him loved him immensely. He made each and every one of us a better person for having his influence in our lives and continues to through the legacy he leaves behind. Brennan will be missed everyday by his father, John Gumeniski; his mother, Kristen (Sollinger) Gumeniski; his brother, Maxwell Gumeniski; his grandparents, Joseph and Christine Gumeniski; his grandmother, Frances Sollinger; his great-grandmother, Mary Sollinger. He also will be greatly missed by his loving aunts and uncles, his cousins, and countless great friends as well as the community of the Oley Valley. Brennan regularly attended New Life Bible Fellowship Youth Group in Oley. Brennan exhibited a strong faith in all that he did, especially in that he always put others before himself. He led a purpose driven life which demonstrated that he had Christ in his heart. He effortlessly lived out his Christian values in his day to day life, both in word and practice. Brennan excelled academically and was an inductee to Junior National Honors Society. He served as the vice president of his class. He was a member and officer of Oley Valley FFA, Oley Valley HS Envirothon Team, Oley Valley Boy Scout Troup 569 and the Oley Valley Youth League. Brennan was an avid outdoorsman and had crafted excellence in the sports of hunting, fishing and trapping. Brennan perpetually found joy in civic duty, community service projects and doing things for others. Brennan was owner/operator of Brennan Services Lawncare, Landscaping and Snow Removal. His numerous customers were captivated by Brennan’s remarkable personality and the immaculate quality of his work. He was also employed at Oley Valley Youth League. Brennan demonstrated an exceptional and impeccable work ethic. A celebration of life service will be held outside on Sunday June 7th, 2020 at Oley Valley Youth League, 446 Bertolet Mill Rd Oley Pa 19547. The service starts at 1pm. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on in the grass field if so desired. We ask that you join us as we honor and share the joy, kindness, and love that Brennan brought to all of our lives. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.