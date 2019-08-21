|
Bronk D. Glenn, Sr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Pottstown Hospital Tower Health facility surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 11, 1943, to the late Rev. Isaiah E. and Edith C. Glenn. Bronk was a 1962 graduate of Pottstown High School, where he played football and was on the track and field team. He was also an excellent writer and artist. He read hundreds of books and wrote many poems and quotes. He leaves to mourn his children, sisters, brothers, and a host of relatives and friends. Bronk’s homegoing service will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 507 N. Adams Street, Pottstown, PA. The viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Limerick Garden of Memories.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019