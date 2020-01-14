|
Brooks Graham “Hook”, of Stowe was peacefully carried home by GOD on Sunday, January 12 with his family and friends holding him and comforting him every step of his journey. The Son of Ray Anthony Blakey and Darina Graham, of Pottstown, Brooks was born February 09, 1983. He attended Rupert Elementary School, Pottstown Middle School and Pottstown Senior High School where he was an admired and respected student, athlete, and teammate. He graduated in 2002 and joined the United States Navy. After finishing his duty in the Navy, Brooks became a landscaper because of his love of the Great Outdoors. It was here that he became a Master Fisherman and Angler, seeking any opportunity to cast a line in any water with fish to catch. He loved the feel of the 4-wheeler kicking up dirt, the smell of a backyard fire and rolling out the Red Carpet to anyone needing a place to relax and unwind. As much as he loved all those things, he was given his most precious gift on March 28, 2010 when his beloved daughter Brianna Michelle Graham was born. She instantly became the absolute highlight of his life. He never left her side and she was always right by his. It was because of his unfettered and undiminishing love for his little girl that he was able to “take the bitter with the sweet and maintain!” Even through his affliction. He never stopped. Never. Though his sickness affected every aspect of his being, by Grace and his own conviction to remain himself and take care of his daughter, he still did everything he loved. He was always outside walking, landscaping, throwing his line in the air and flirting with feminine beauties. He never lost himself or any of his hobby desires. He truly and amazingly held on to all he held dear. Always compassionate and always smiling and cracking jokes. His daughter was his true strength and always kept him going. A son, a brother, uncle, nephew, friend, “wingman,” he is survived by: His parents, his beloved daughter Brianna; his siblings: Cerrissa Graham, Ray Graham, Greg Graham, Lance Blakey, Kamisha Blakey of Pottstown; Alethia Shubrick Williams of Philadelphia; Joshua Shubrick of Boyertown; Alyssa Shubrick Grohotolski of Leighton; Rebekah Shubrick of York; and Brother from another mother Aaron Tribble and God-Son Ezra Tribble. He is also survived by his Nephews and Niece: Devaughn and Gabrielle Frederick and Keston Blakey, and Grandmother Lueveina Blakey and a host of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. A Viewing Service will be held Friday, January 17th from 10am until 12 noon at EWB Funeral Home located at 1133 East High Street for anyone wishing to say, “Goodbye” to their friend. Photos and Financial Donations are welcomed and encouraged, all to support and comfort his only daughter Brianna. Details for a Celebration of Life will be available later.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020