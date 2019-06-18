|
Bruce E. Ervine, 86 of Upper Providence, died on June 17, 2019 at the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center. He was born in East Coventry to the late Fredrick and the late Alma Ervine. Bruce worked as a chemical engineer for Foot Mineral Company in Devault. He was incredibly gifted and enjoyed watching Sci Fi, was a World War II buff and loved the Ford engine. Bruce was a life member of the then Linfield Fire Company and the Pottstown Quoit Club. He is survived by the entire Schaeffer family who loved him like their own. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate his life July 20th from 1:00-4:00 at the Pottstown Quoit Club. Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 19, 2019