Bruce A. Lessig, 99, husband of Verna M. (Orrs) Lessig passed away on Wednesday November 13, 2019. Born in Pottstown, PA he was the son of the late Charles W. and Mary E. (Quigley) Lessig, Sr. Surviving with his wife is a daughter Sheila A. wife of Robert Peterson of Phoenixville, PA and a grandson Bradley Peterson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Aloysius R.C.C. on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends in St. Al’s Gathering Center on Tuesday from 10:30-11A.M. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Aloysius R.C.C. c/o 844 N. Keim St., Pottstown, PA 19464. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
