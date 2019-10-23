|
Byron W. Shuman, 93, of Boyertown, husband of Claire F. (McCord) Shuman, passed away on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Doris wife of Michael Novak, Pottstown, Sandra wife of Rayo Gladback, Stowe. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday October 28, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Boyertown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Moyer. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Boyertown. There will be no viewing. The Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Please go to www.schumacherandbenner.com for additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019