The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Shuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Shuman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron Shuman Obituary
Byron W. Shuman, 93, of Boyertown, husband of Claire F. (McCord) Shuman, passed away on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Doris wife of Michael Novak, Pottstown, Sandra wife of Rayo Gladback, Stowe. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday October 28, 2019 at Union Cemetery, Boyertown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Moyer. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Boyertown. There will be no viewing. The Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Please go to www.schumacherandbenner.com for additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now