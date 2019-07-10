|
|
C. Donald Erb, 98, of Mt. Laurel NJ, formerly of Pottstown, husband of the late Mae M. (Williams) Erb, passed away on Tuesday, July 9 at Good Samaritan Inpatient Hospice Center in Mount Holly, NJ. Born in Gilbertsville, he was the son of the late Abner W. and Genevieve (Huber) Erb. Donald was a 1939 graduate of Boyertown HS and a US Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII. He worked for 40 years at Boyertown Auto Body Works, was a long-time member of St. James Lutheran Church in Pottstown where he sang in the choir for many years and was a former Boy Scout Master of Troop #166 in Pottstown. Don enjoyed wood working, camping, golfing and spending time with his family. Surviving are sons Donald Erb, husband of Caroline, Barry Erb, husband of Katherine, and Randy Erb, husband of Laurie; sister Gladys Moyer; grandchildren Tyler Andersen, Megan Erb, Christopher Erb, and Melanie Erb; and great grandchildren Oliver, Penny, and Hadley Andersen. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother Willard Erb and sister Helen Erb. A funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 11:00AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00Am to 10:45AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to St. James Lutheran Church at the above address, the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or www.americanveteranscenter.org to help WWII veterans. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on July 11, 2019