C. Grant Gabel III, 64, husband of Linda (Snyder) Gabel, of Boyertown, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Alice (Austin) Gabel and Charles Grant Gabel Jr. “Bud”. Grant was employed by Operating Engineers Local 542 as a heavy machine operator. Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Jennifer Carozzo; one son, Charles Grant Gabel IV, husband of Janelle; two step-daughters, Kelli Benfield, Shawna, wife of Brett Clark; one step-son, Jared Benfield; eight grandchildren, Joey, Quint, Cammy, Madeline, Alexia, Ashlyn, Tyler and Rylee; two sisters, Deborah, wife of Antonio Espinosa and Denise, wife of Robert Shaner. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com