1/1
C. Grant Gabel III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Grant Gabel III, 64, husband of Linda (Snyder) Gabel, of Boyertown, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Alice (Austin) Gabel and Charles Grant Gabel Jr. “Bud”. Grant was employed by Operating Engineers Local 542 as a heavy machine operator. Surviving in addition to his wife are one daughter, Jennifer Carozzo; one son, Charles Grant Gabel IV, husband of Janelle; two step-daughters, Kelli Benfield, Shawna, wife of Brett Clark; one step-son, Jared Benfield; eight grandchildren, Joey, Quint, Cammy, Madeline, Alexia, Ashlyn, Tyler and Rylee; two sisters, Deborah, wife of Antonio Espinosa and Denise, wife of Robert Shaner. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved