C. Lea (Famous) McDaniel, 90, wife of the late Edward H. McDaniel of Phoenixville, PA died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born on March 19, 1929 in Bryn Mawr, PA she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Honan) Famous and step daughter of the late Florence Famous. She was a bookkeeper for the former Bull Tavern and Vale-Rio Diner and office manager for Famous and Oliver Construction Company. She was a member of Charlestown United Methodist Church, the Phoenixville Hospital Auxiliary, co-founder of the Orchard Garden Club, and the Phoenixville Hospital Senior Circle. She is survived by 4 children: Bonnie Lea McDaniel; Patricia Ann Young; Gail Susan Griffith; Robert Charles McDaniel and wife Cindy; 6 Grandchildren; 10 Great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Hope, Faith Hagner, step-sister, Ginny Stubanas, and step-brother, Ralph Stubanas. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service in Charlestown United Methodist Church, 650 Church Road, Malvern, PA 19355 on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be private in Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:30 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to Charlestown United Methodist Church, 650 Church Road, Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, Phoenixville, PA. Condolences may be given at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 2, 2019