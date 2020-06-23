Cardie Mary Melnick
Cardie Mary Melnick, 69, of Lewistown, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late George and Virginia (née Angney) Allen. She attended Pottstown High School and Alvernia University. She could light up the room with her unmistakable laughter and spent her time doing the things she loved most, enjoying the beach and water, exploring nature, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was compassionate, kind, honest, and she would do anything for her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband, James J. Melnick, and survived by her four children: Charlotte X. Moore of West Chester, Jesse D. Melnick of South Coventry, Matthew J. Melnick (husband of Erica (née Elly) Melnick) of North Coventry, and Heather R. Melnick of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Callie, Colin, Cole, and Caleb Melnick; two sisters, Joy Konnick of Pottstown and Michele (née Allen) Gionett (wife of Ray) of Stowe; two brothers, Marlin Allen and George Allen Jr., both of Lewistown. Memorial services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Arrangements by Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., Pottstown. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
