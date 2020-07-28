1/
Carl E. Spohn
Carl E. Spohn, 88, of Boyertown, died Sunday at Manatawny Manor, East Coventry. He was married tothe late Patricia D. (Frain) for 54 years. Born in Earl Township, he was the son of Walter and Irene Spohn. He worked at the Firestone plant in Lower Pottsgrove until the plant closed in 1980. He also worked at SCI, Inc., in Bechtelsville, and owned Carl’s Handy Service. Mr. Spohn was an Army veteran and was part of “The Old Guard,” the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army. He loved sports, especially the Phillies, and saw more than 500 baseball games. He also loved big band music and enjoyed traveling the United States with his family. Carl was also a life member of the Friendship Hook & Ladder Co. and the American Legion. He is survived by a son, Michael C., husband of Sharon, of Clermont, FL; Pamela D., wife of Geoff Littlefield, of Boyertown; three brothers, Richard, husband of Barbara, of Oley; Stuart, husband of Grace,of Gilbertsville; and Eugene, husband of Linda, Mt. Airy, MD; 3 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 5 greatgrandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30 at Limerick Garden of Memories, 44 E.Arcadia Drive, Limerick, PA 19468. Memorial contributions may be made to Boyertown Area Multi-Service, 200 Spring St., Boyertown, PA 19512 or Boyertown Alumni Marching Unit, PO Box 193, Boyertown, PA 19512.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Limerick Garden of Memories
44 Swamp Pike
Limerick, PA 19468
6104956231
