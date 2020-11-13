Carl Metzger, 75, husband of Donna E. (Schaeffer) Metzger, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Josephine M. (Pyle) Metzger and John Edmund Metzger. Carl was employed by Cabot Corporation in Boyertown where he did swedging on precision metals. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Carl Jr., Daniel and his partner Joseph and James, husband of Kimberly; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Madison and Cole; two great-grandchildren, Bristol and Braelynn and one brother, Ralph Metzger. He was predeceased by grandson, Joshua Metzger and two brothers, Richard Metzger and Donald Pyle. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a favorite charity of your choice
