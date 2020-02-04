The Mercury Obituaries
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Hanover & Walnut Streets
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Hanover & Walnut Streets,
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Carl Pence Obituary
Carl L. Pence, 85, of Pottstown, husband of Mary Ann (Frech) Pence, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown. A funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. on Friday January 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover & Walnut Streets, Pottstown. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. www.schumacherandbenner.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
