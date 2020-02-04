|
|
Carl L. Pence, 85, of Pottstown, husband of Mary Ann (Frech) Pence, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Manatawny Manor, Pottstown. A funeral service will be held 1:00 P.M. on Friday January 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover & Walnut Streets, Pottstown. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. www.schumacherandbenner.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020