Viewing
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Service
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Carl R. Wisser, 82, of Richmond Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. Born in Lenhartsville, Carl was the second youngest son of the late Herbert F. and Helen M. (Moll) Wisser. He was a 1954 graduate of Kutztown Area High School, Kutztown, and following his graduation, he worked at Peters Brothers Meat Market, Lenhartsville and East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc. (DEKA Batteries), Lyons. On June 17, 1961, Carl married Shirley A. (Schumaker). While working at DEKA, Carl attended Kutztown State Teacher’s College, now Kutztown University, where he received his Bachelor and Master’s degrees in education. Mr. Wisser was employed by Kutztown Area School District, working as an elementary school teacher for 40 years, first at Kutztown Elementary School and later at Albany Elementary School until his retirement. He continued taking educational courses throughout his entire career. Carl enjoyed every moment of his teaching career, especially his students. He was very proud of his former students, their lives and accomplishments. During the summer months, Carl also worked at the Hamburg Intermediate Unit, General Batteries and supervised the Summer Youth Group in Kutztown. Carl was a member of Lenhartsville Church, where he was a former church council member, and later transferred his membership to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kutztown. He was also a member of Huguenot Lodge #377 F & A M, Kutztown, Kempton, Kutztown and Berks County Historical Societies, Virginville Grange, where he received a Community Citizen Award, Virginville Fire Company, Virginville Seniors, Public Employees of PA, PSEA Berks County Association of Retirees, East Penn Association of School Retirees. Carl previously was a member of Virginville Lions Club, Girl and Boy Scout Leader and Little League Manager in Lenhartsville. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and was an avid reader of historical, biblical and baseball books. He liked watching METV, sports, camping at Blue Rocks Campground, meeting his 50’s gang from Kempton, and having great conversations with his neighbor, Harvey. In addition to his wife of 58 years, Shirley, Carl is survived by his three children, Robin R. (Wisser) Estadt, Anita A. (Wisser), wife of Dr. Joseph Majdan, both of Newtown, PA, and Colin S., husband of Lori (Schlottman) Wisser, Hamilton, NJ; three grandchildren, Eric J. Estadt, Rebecca D. Wisser and Ashley M. Wisser; sister, Barbara (Wisser) Stump, Lititz, and sister-in-law, Dolores (Burkert) Wisser, Harveys Lake. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by siblings, Joseph T Wisser, Donald W. Wisser, John A. Wisser, Harold L. Wisser, Russell M. Wisser, Herbert C. Wisser, Murrill R. Wisser, Lillian A. Smith, Helen L. Sonon and Ella Strittmatter. A Masonic Service by Huguenot Lodge #377 F & A M, Kutztown, will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m., followed by a funeral service to celebrate Carl’s life at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Reverend Christopher deForest officiating. Burial will follow in Frieden’s Cemetery, Lenhartsville. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home. The family requests contributions be made in Carl’s memory to Huguenot Lodge #377 F & A M, Kutztown (Mailing Address- 300 W. Race Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522.) Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 7, 2019