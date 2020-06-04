Carl Robert Reidler, 80, of Shamokin, PA, passed away on June 3, 2020. A viewing will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Military honors will take place outside after the funeral service. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required at the viewing and funeral service. If you are unable to attend, please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com to view a webcast of Carl’s service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl’s memory to http://www.pawoundedwarriors.org/donations/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.