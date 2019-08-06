|
Carl William Schanley Sr., 84, of Boyertown, husband of Diana M. (Moyer) Schanley, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boyertown, he was the son of the late Hannah M. (McIlvee) Schanley and Claude F. Schanley. Carl served in the Army in Korea during the Korean War. He was employed by Cabot in Boyertown for forty years as a machine operator and was a member of Good Shepherd UCC. Carl was a member of the Boyertown Rod and Gun Club and the Earl Township Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting and spending time in his garden. Surviving in addition to his wife of 61 years are two daughters, Denise L., wife of the late Larry G. Isamoyer, Michele L., wife of John T. Robinson; one son, Carl William Schanley, husband of Christine; five grandchildren, Kelly, Justin, Travis, Jordan and Ty; one great-grandson, Jayce and two sisters, Florence Styer and Miriam Werstler. He was predeceased by infant daughter, Donna, three sisters, Ida Eberhart, Dorothy Miller, Anna Weand and two brothers, Claude Jr. and Daniel. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:30AM – 10:30AM with a memorial service at 10:30AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carl’s memory to Good Shepherd UCC Memorial Fund, 35 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (). Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019