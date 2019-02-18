|
|
Carmela Esterly, 84, of Newmanstown, PA, widow of Charles F. Esterly, passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Acquedolci, Sicily, she was a daughter of the late Antonino and Maria (Fazzio) Casella. Carmela was a self-employed seamstress. Surviving are two daughters, Paula, wife of Jeffrey Frey, of Fleetwood PA and Wanda, wife of Robert Chapman, Texas. A brother, Carmelo Casella and sisters, Bettina Romano, Rosaria Mirenda and Grazia Lavigna. Seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Predeceased by a son, Charles A. “Chuck” Esterly. A brother Salvatore Casella and a sister Silvana Giorgio. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 High St, Pottstown. A viewing will be held Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Paul’s UCC Cemetery, Douglassville.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019