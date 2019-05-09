|
Carmella A. (Cocci) Sakiewicz, 95 of Pottstown, passed away on May 8th in the Sanatoga Center where she was a resident. She was the wife of the late Walter E. Sakiewicz. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Mary (Campagna) Cocci. Carmella was a homemaker. She was pre-deceased by one son, James L. Wilson. Surviving is one son, Dennis E. Wilson, Douglassville; 7 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge. Online condolences may be made at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com 610-370-1300
Published in The Mercury on May 10, 2019