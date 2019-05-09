The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Sakiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella Sakiewicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmella Sakiewicz Obituary
Carmella A. (Cocci) Sakiewicz, 95 of Pottstown, passed away on May 8th in the Sanatoga Center where she was a resident. She was the wife of the late Walter E. Sakiewicz. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Mary (Campagna) Cocci. Carmella was a homemaker. She was pre-deceased by one son, James L. Wilson. Surviving is one son, Dennis E. Wilson, Douglassville; 7 Grandchildren; 5 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge. Online condolences may be made at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com 610-370-1300
Published in The Mercury on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now