Carmen Legutko

Carmen Joseph Legutko, 74, of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Pottstown, PA, husband of Vicki (Kuszyk) Legutko, died Tuesday July 28, 2020, at home. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph C. and Justina (Butchko) Legutko. Carmen was employed by Dana Corp. for 40 years retiring in 2004. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. Carmen was a member of the VFW Post #7447; Amvets Post #2 and the American Legion Post #28 all of Delaware. He was also a member of the Pottstown German Club, West End Fire Co.; Upper Pottsgrove Fire Co, Bechtelsville Fire Co.; Lower Pottsgrove Sportsman’s Assoc, and Pikeville Sportsman’s Club. Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Michelle L. Fisher, Pottstown; Christina M. wife of Craig Gulotta, Stowe; and Amy L. wife of E.J Henninger, Gilbertsville; two step sons, Robert C. Artim and his wife Renee, Gilbertsville; Brian M. Artim, Pottstown; two sisters, Jodi wife of Sean Kerchner, Coatsville; Cindi Beury, Douglassville; five grandchildren, one great granddaughter and six step grandchildren; One brother in law Glenn Kuszyk, Douglassville. He was predeceased by his first wife Shirley A. (Missimer) Legutko and two grandchildren, Anthony Legutko and Jamie Moffitt. Funeral services with Military Honor’s will be private for the immediate family. His daughters are planning a Celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to; Wounded Warrior Project
Wounded Warrior Project: 600 River Ave, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or web site: support.woundedwarriorproject.org
